Hong Kong cardinal, other Christian leaders call for end to violence, return to dialogue

July 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Tong Hon, Hong Kong’s bishop from 2009 to 2017 (and current apostolic administrator following the death of his successor), called on the government to respond to the demands of the anti-extradition bill demonstrators.

