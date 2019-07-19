Catholic World News

Nuns in Eritrea struggle with impact of evictions, hospital closings

July 19, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 6 million (map) has been a repressive one-party state since it gained independence in 1993. Although Catholics have freedom of worship, the government shut down Catholic newspapers in 2001 and Catholic hospitals earlier this summer.

