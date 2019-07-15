Catholic World News

Deacon attacked at Trappist abbey in Oregon

July 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Catholic Sentinel (Portland)

CWN Editor's Note: The deacon, who serves as the abbey’s facilities manager, then “vigorously resisted and subdued the attacker when he tried to run away,” according to the report.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!