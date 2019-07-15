Catholic World News

Guinea-Bissau’s bishops appeal to new government for peace, security

July 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The West African nation of 1.8 million (map), which has endured months of political turmoil, is 45% Muslim, 22% Christian, and 14% animist.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!