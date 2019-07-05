Catholic World News

Bolivian prelate calls for ‘profound missionary renewal’

July 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The upcoming extraordinary missionary month (October 2019) marks the 100th anniversary of Pope Benedict XV’s apostolic letter Maxime Illud. The month’s theme is “Baptized and sent: the Church of Christ on a mission in the world.”

