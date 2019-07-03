Catholic World News

Mumbai high court stops action against Cardinal Gracias

July 03, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai (Bombay) is a member of the Pope’s advisory Council of Cardinals, former president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences, and former president of the Conference of Catholic Bishops of India. He was accused of failing to act in a rape case involving a minor.

