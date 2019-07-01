Catholic World News

Program announced for Pope’s September trip to 3 African nations

July 01, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s apostolic journey to Mozambique, Madagascar, and Mauritius will take place from September 4-10. Mozambique (map), a nation of 27.2 million, is 28% Catholic, 28% Protestant, and 18% Muslim; Madagascar (map), a nation of 25.7 million, is 46% Protestant, 38% Catholic, and 3% Muslim. On the island nation of Mauritius (map), 49% of the 1.4 million people are Hindu, while 26% are Catholic and 17% are Muslim.

