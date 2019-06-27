Catholic World News

For 1st time, Vatican invites bishops around the world to celebrate Season of Creation

June 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The “ Season of Creation,” an ecumenical initiative, begins on September 1—the World Day of Prayer for Creation in the Orthodox churches (since 1989) and the Catholic Church (since 2015)—and concludes on October 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi. The Global Catholic Climate Movement noted that the Dicastery’s letter marked the first time the Vatican has lent official support to the season.

