Hong Kong’s Cardinal Tong renews request for withdrawal of controversial extradition law

June 20, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal John Tong Hon, Hong Kong’s bishop from 2009 until his 2017, commented on new developments in the anti-extradition bill protests.

