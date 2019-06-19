Catholic World News

Catholic health centers shut by Eritrean government

June 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Premier

CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 6 million (map) has been a repressive one-party state since it gained its independence in 1993.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

