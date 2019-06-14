Catholic World News

June 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Joseph Zen, 87, was bishop of Hong Kong from 2002 until 2009.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!