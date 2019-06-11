Catholic World News
Brazil’s Catholics, Protestants pray for Christian unity, reflect on justice
June 11, 2019
» Continue to this story on Fides
CWN Editor's Note: The South American nation of 209 million is 65% Catholic and 22% Protestant.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!