Catholic World News

Pope convenes 4-day meeting for Vatican diplomats

June 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis convened similar meetings in 2013 and 2016. 98 apostolic nuncios and five permanent observers are taking part in the meeting; 46 retired apostolic nuncios have also been invited to take part in events on the final day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!