Addressing Charis, Pope inaugurates ‘new stage’ of Catholic charismatic renewal

June 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On June 8, Pope Francis addressed the leaders of Charis (video), the new Vatican service to Catholic charismatic communities.

