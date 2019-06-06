Catholic World News

Church in Bangladesh sends best wishes as 146 million Muslims celebrate the end of Ramadan

June 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: The South Asian nation, the world’s 8th most populous, is 89% Muslim and 10% Hindu. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Myanmar and Bangladesh in 2017.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!