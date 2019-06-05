Catholic World News

All 9 of Sri Lanka’s Muslim government ministers resign, as bombing backlash intensifies

June 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Sri Lankan jihadist group National Thowheeth Jama’ath was implicated in the Sri Lanka Easter bombings, which killed over 250 people and injured over 500.

