In action alert, USCCB calls on Congress to vote for American Dream and Promise Act

June 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The American Dream and Promise Act (H.R. 6), sponsored by Rep. Lucille Roybal-Allard (D-CA), would “cancel and prohibit removal proceedings against certain aliens and provides such aliens with a path toward permanent resident status.”

