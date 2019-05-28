Catholic World News

Let us follow Pope and Grand Imam of Al-Azhar into ‘ark of fraternity,’ Vatican diplomat tells Muslim counterparts

May 28, 2019

» Continue to this story on Holy See Mission

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Bernardito Auza, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, addressed a luncheon hosted by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. During his February 2019 apostolic journey to the United Arab Emirates, Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar signed a landmark document, “Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!