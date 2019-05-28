Catholic World News

Brazil indigenous chief Raoni meets with Pope as Amazon threat rises

May 28, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “Amazonia: new pathways for the Church and for an integral ecology” is the theme of the Special Assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon Region, which will take place October 6-27.

