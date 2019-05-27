Catholic World News

Pass on spiritual patrimony to your children, Pope tells Italo-Albanian Catholics

May 27, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Italo-Albanian Catholic Church (CNEWA profile) is among the Eastern Catholic churches in full communion with the Holy See. The Pope received pilgrims from the Eparchy of Lungro (Italian-language link) on the 100th anniversary of its establishment.

