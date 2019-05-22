Catholic World News

Christians bear life’s burdens without losing peace, Pope preaches at weekday Mass

May 22, 2019

» Continue to this story on Zenit

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass celebrated in the chapel of Domus Sanctae Marthae on May 21, Pope Francis preached on John 14:27-31, the Gospel of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!