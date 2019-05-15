Catholic World News

Theme of Pope’s general audience: ‘Deliver us from evil’

May 15, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis devoted most of his 2018 Wednesday general audiences to the sacraments and the commandments (April 11 —November 28) and the Lord’s Prayer (beginning December 5). In his 2019 audiences, he has continued to reflect on the Our Father. The May 15 catechesis took place in St. Peter’s Square (video).

