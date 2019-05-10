Catholic World News

Pope donates 100,000 euros to assist refugees on Lesbos

May 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In 2016, Pope Francis visited the Greek island of Lesbos (Lesvos), which is located close to the Turkish mainland (map).

