Report finds persecution of Christians ‘coming close to genocide’ in Middle East

May 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: The report was commissioned by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and written by the Rt. Rev. Philip Mounstephen, Anglican bishop of Truro.

