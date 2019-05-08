Action Alert!
Report finds persecution of Christians ‘coming close to genocide’ in Middle East

May 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on The Guardian

CWN Editor's Note: The report was commissioned by British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and written by the Rt. Rev. Philip Mounstephen, Anglican bishop of Truro.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

