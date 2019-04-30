Catholic World News

Jordan’s prime minister offers Easter greetings to Christians

April 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Jordan News Agency

CWN Editor's Note: Jordan, officially a Muslim nation, is 97% Muslim and 2% Christian. Pope Francis visited Jordan during his pilgrimage to the Holy Land in 2014, as had Pope Benedict XVI in 2009 and Pope St. John Paul II in 2000.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!