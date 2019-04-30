Catholic World News

Indigenous religious ‘healers’ promise false HIV cures, Angolan prelate warns

April 30, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The southwestern African nation of 30.4 million is 41% Catholic and 38% Protestant. Pope Benedict XVI made an apostolic journey to Cameroon and Angola in 2009.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!