Catholic World News

Pope appeals for safe passage for refugees from Libyan detention centers

April 29, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Libya Civil War, which began in 2014, has heated up in recent weeks with the Western Libya offensive.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!