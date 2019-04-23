Catholic World News

United Methodists edge toward breakup over LGBT policies

April 23, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The United Methodist Church is the second-largest Protestant body in the United States (after the Southern Baptist Convention).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!