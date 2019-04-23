Catholic World News

Michigan stigmatic begins path toward sainthood

April 23, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop John Doerfler of Marquette (Michigan) has begun the diocesan phase of the sainthood cause of Irving C. “Francis” Houle (1925-2009).

