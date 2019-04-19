Catholic World News

Make sacrifices for peace, South Sudan’s Christian leaders plead in Easter message

April 19, 2019

» Continue to this story on Juba Monitor

CWN Editor's Note: Vatican News offered additional coverage of the Easter message. The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013, and South Sudan’s government and a leading rebel group signed a peace agreement in 2018. Earlier this month, Pope Francis kissed the feet of the nation’s leaders as he appealed for peace in the strife-torn nation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!