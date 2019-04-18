Catholic World News

Military veterans keep Pakistan churches safe during Easter

April 18, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pakistan is the world’s sixth most populous nation (208 million). Its official religion is Islam, and over 96% of Pakistanis are Muslim.

