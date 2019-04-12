Catholic World News

Kissing leaders’ feet, Pope appeals for peace in South Sudan

April 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The South Sudanese Civil War began in 2013. The Pope’s meditation concluded a unique retreat for government, opposition, and religious leaders to foster reconciliation.

