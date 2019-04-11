Catholic World News

ISIS regroups in Libya, launches attack

April 11, 2019

» Continue to this story on Middle East Eye

CWN Editor's Note: At it height in 2015, the jihadist group controlled over half of Syria and a quarter of Iraq (gray territory on map).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!