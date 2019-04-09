Catholic World News

April 09, 2019

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: Caritas is the Church’s confederation of relief and development agencies.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!