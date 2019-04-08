Catholic World News

Vatican hosts workshop on nonviolence

April 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The workshop, entitled Path of Nonviolence: Towards a Culture of Peace, was organized by the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and Pax Christi International’s Catholic Nonviolence Initiative.

