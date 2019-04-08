Catholic World News

Every true conversion is directed to a new future, Pope tells pilgrims

April 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: During his April 7 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on John 8:1-11, the Gospel reading of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!