Moroccan archbishop describes fruits of papal visit

April 02, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis concluded his two-day apostolic journey to Morocco on March 31. Islam is the official religion of the North African nation of 34.3 million (map), and 99% of its citizens are Muslim.

