Pope sends video message to Morocco’s people as visit approaches

March 29, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Click here for the text of the message. The Pope begins his two-day apostolic journey to Morocco on March 30. Islam is the official religion of the North African nation of 34.3 million (map), and 99% of its citizens are Muslim.

