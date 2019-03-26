Catholic World News

Morocco’s hidden Christians see Pope’s visit as chance to push for freedom

March 26, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis will begin a two-day apostolic journey to Morocco on March 30. Islam is the official religion of the North African nation of 34.3 million (map), and 99% of its citizens are Muslim.

