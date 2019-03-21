Catholic World News

Kenyan bishops warn that over 1 million face hunger

March 21, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The East African nation of 48 million (map) is 60% Protestant, 23% Catholic, and 11% Muslim. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Kenya, Uganda, and the Central African Republic in 2015.

