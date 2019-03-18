Catholic World News

‘Christ’s Transfiguration shows us the Christian perspective of suffering,’ Pope tells pilgrims

March 18, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: In his March 17 Sunday Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Luke 9:28-36, the Gospel of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!