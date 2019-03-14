Catholic World News

Eucharistic yuca not on the table at Amazon synod, Vatican says

March 14, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: “Amazonia: new pathways for the Church and for an integral ecology” is the theme of the Special Assembly of the three-week Synod of Bishops of the Pan-Amazon Region, which begins on October 6.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!