Schedule released for Pope’s May apostolic trip to Bulgaria, North Macedonia

March 08, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bulgaria (map) has 7.1 million people, 59% of whom are Eastern Orthodox and 3% of whome are Muslim. North Macedonia (map), a nation of 2.1 million, is 65% Orthodox and 33% Muslim.

