Catholic World News

French cardinal announces resignation following conviction for covering up abuse

March 08, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon said he will present his resignation to Pope Francis following his conviction for failing to report a priest’s sexual abuse of boy scouts. The cardinal will appeal the conviction.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!