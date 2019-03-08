Catholic World News
Venezuela deports American Catholic journalist
March 08, 2019
CNS
CWN Editor's Note: The Venezuelan military had detained Cody Weddell, a contributor to Catholic News Service, after raiding his home.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
