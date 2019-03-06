Catholic World News

‘Thy kingdom come’ is theme of Pope’s general audience

March 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The March 6 general audience took place in St. Peter’s Square (video). In 2018, Pope Francis devoted his Wednesday general audiences to the Holy Mass, the Sacrament of Baptism (April 11-May 16), the Sacrament of Confirmation (May 23-June 6), the Commandments (June 13-November 28), and the Our Father (beginning December 5). In his 2019 audiences, he has continued to reflect on the Lord’s Prayer.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!