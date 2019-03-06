Catholic World News

Serbian Orthodox patriarch backs Moscow in Ukrainian church dispute

March 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Until recently, Ukraine’s Orthodox faithful were divided into the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate), the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Kiev Patriarchate), and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church, with only the first canonically recognized by other Orthodox churches. After the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, which holds a primacy of honor in Eastern Orthodoxy, signaled it would grant canonical recognition, the latter two bodies united to form the Orthodox Church of Ukraine—a decision condemned by the Russian Orthodox Church.

