Central African Republic’s president meets with Pope Francis

March 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Faustin-Archange Touadéra, president of the war-torn nation since 2016, met with Pope Francis on March 5 and signed an agreement on Church-state relations. The nation of 5.8 million is 25% Catholic, 25% Protestant, and 15% Muslim, with 35% retaining indigenous beliefs. Pope Francis made an apostolic journey to Kenya, Uganda, and the Central African Republic in 2015.

