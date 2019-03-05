Catholic World News

Russian Orthodox patriarch marks 10th anniversary of enthronement

March 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1946, Patriarch Kirill was installed in 2009 as Patriarch of Moscow and all Rus’ and Primate of the Russian Orthodox Church. Archbishop Celestino Migliore, apostolic nuncio to Russia since 2016, was present at the tenth anniversary liturgy.

