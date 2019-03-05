Catholic World News

French cabinet minister urges Vatican to aid investigation into papal envoy

March 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Luigi Ventura, apostolic nuncio to France since 2009, has been accused of inappropriately touching a man during the Paris mayor’s New Year’s Day speech.

